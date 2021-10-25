Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are one of the best Hip-Hop friendships of all time. Dre hit Instagram over the weekend to highlight a message he received from the Hip-Hop legend.

“Thank you to everyone for sending me so much positive energy,” Dre wrote in the caption. “I’d like to share this inspirational message from my brother [Snoop].”

“Ever since I was fuckin’ with you, before I was fuckin’ with you, you could always take pain, anger, frustration—anything that was negative and you could get something positive out of it,” Snoop said. “That’s why you the doctor.”

“They say Snoop Dogg is an icon, he’s a God, he’s a king, but there’s one nigga to honor, and that’s you. So you get your shit right and focus on being great. Take all that negative energy, all that shit that you dealing with—the death, the fucking lawsuits, all that shit—put it all in your mind and your spirit and make something magical, nigga.”

You can hear the message in full here.