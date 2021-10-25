Ed Sheeran is putting himself on ice as he has tested positive for COVID-19. TMZ notes Sheeran made the reveal on Instagram.

“Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines.”

The singer would go on to confirm some of his forthcoming appearances are on pause. “It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone x”

Ed Sheeran is scheduled for Saturday Night Live on Nov. 6. We will see if he still appears there.