Floyd Mayweather is being taken to court for $400,000. according to TheJasmineBrand, Money Mayweather is being sued by Eric & Co. Trading Company for skipping out on a jewelry bill.

The plaintiff states Money Mayweather used his fame to secure $389,000 in merchandise which included Cartier diamond bracelets, a $34,000 diamond necklace, and “The Money Team” pieces. The merch was taken without a deposit due to the relationship between the gamed boxer and the jeweler.

Mayweather was invoiced but still has yet to pay the bill. Eric & Co. are also seeking lawyer fees to be paid.

Back in June, Mayweather secured another deal, which could help pay that bill. If you watched the Mayweather-Paul fight, you may have noticed the leather OnlyFans snapback that was debuted by Money Mayweather. The new had is created by Mayweather, who is now an OnlyFans creator.

The Fight Night Snapback Hat is made from vegan-friendly faux leather and features the OnlyFans logo in metallic gold embroidery. The hat is available in limited quantities and retails for $30.