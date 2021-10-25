Prayers out to Freeway who revealed the death of his daughter due to complications of cancer.

Freeway hit Instagram and revealed his 21-year-old daughter Harmony passed away.

“You know the saying sugar and spice and everything nice, well that’s my Harmony!” Freeway wrote on Instagram. “I promise y’all she was the sweetest most kind most caring generous loving adorable person I know. Allah Really blessed me putting her in my life. I love her so much and this hurts so bad.”

The former Roc-a-Fella Records rapper revealed the video was from her 21st birthday celebration. “This video was February of this year on her 21st birthday. Even though she was fighting cancer she was always happy and always smiling and she always brightened up my day. She truly was my best friend and I don’t know what I’m gonna do this pain is unimaginable.”

Freeway reveals the passing of his daughter, Harmony, after a battle with cancer. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. 🙏💯 @Phillyfreezer pic.twitter.com/6OlUbsDQB3 — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) October 24, 2021

In October of 2020, Freeway revealed that his eldest son Jihad has passed away. Jihad followed in his father’s footsteps by making music, going by the moniker “SNOWHADD.”

