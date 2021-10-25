In honor of the singer’s 41st Birthday We’re giving Monica her fashion and beauty flowers on the major impact she’s had on women in the culture for almost 30 years. From the short pixie cut when she first hit the scene with the short pixie cut, the red hair, to the unforgettable white shoes in the ‘Before you Walk Out of My Life’ video. Good or bad, Monica has been setting trends since she walked onto the scene. Just take one look at her Instagram feed and you’ll see she gets better with time. Whether it’s in between shows or flying on private jets, here are the 5 times Monica had us stop mid-scroll and became our fashion beauty goals.

1

Breathtakingly casual wearing Balenciaga commemorating the 15 anniversary of ‘The Making on Me’ album

2

Slayig in a short bob, Rick Owen shades, and Balencia dress

3

Got low in a Louis Vuitton Jacket and Visorand Balmain Boots.

4

Keeping it cool and casual in Milano Di Rouge and Nike.

5

Jetting setting in Balenciaga.