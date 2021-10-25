Kodak Black took to his Instagram live this Saturday to address a video that has been circulating the Internet. This video shows Kodak grabbing on his mother in a sexual manner. Kodak Black starts the live video by saying his father left him at a young age and his mom continued taking care of the family.

“When I see my mama, homie, I adore her, homie,” Kodak said. “I kiss her feet, homie, what you talkin’ bout boy… Some of you n***as don’t even holla at your mama. Some of you n***as don’t even call your mama, homie. Some of you n***as don’t even spend time with your mama, homie.”

His Instagram live rant continues with him asking fans, how they’d expect to “love a b***h” if they don’t love their own mothers.

“She ain’t trippin’. I don’t give a f**k what you talkin’ bout, n***a,” Kodak yells into his phone. “I grabbed my mama because I treat my mama like my lady, n***a. That’s my queen, n***a.”

Kodak goes on to say that nothing beyond butt-touching happened with his mother and his intention is to make his mother feel “real beautiful.” “I don’t f**k my mama, we ain’t doin’ no crazy shit,” Kodak explained on the live. “I grab her like I make her feel real beautiful. I remind my mama, “You beautiful, I’m f****d up bout you ma, I’m in love with you.” He then goes on to speak on people discussing the video instead of him “being in good spirits,” following recent concerning tweets made by the rapper. According to Complex Kodak Black recently posted some suicidal tweets and his decision to delete social media. The rapper later revamped his Instagram account after the incident saying he’s “got a great support system” and is “surrounded By love,” but “somebody put a false rumor in my head that drove me to the edge that I can’t say but all in all I’m ok.”

Watch Viral Video Of Kodak Black Below