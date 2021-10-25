Megan Thee Stallion celebrated her bae earlier this week and now she is ready to give something else fans can cheer for. The creator of Hottie Sauce hit Instagram and revealed that she will be releasing music on Oct. 29.

Thee Stallion has announced Something for the Hotties: From Thee Archives, which will feature unreleased songs from Meg, in addition to fan-favorite freestyles.

“My gift to my hotties 10/29 freestyles y’all been asking for plus a few unreleased songs from my archives to hold y’all over for the rest of the year,” Megan wrote.

