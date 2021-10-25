Snoop Dogg Pays Tribute To His Mother Who Passed Away At Age 70

Snoop Dogg shared a heartfelt tribute to his mother who passed away at age 70.

The Hip-Hop icon’s mother, Beverly Tate, has passed away at the age of 70. Snoop Dogg took to Instagram to inform his followers of his loss, thanking God for giving him an angel for a mother, and his mother for giving him life.

“Mama thank u for having me,” he wrote as the caption to an image of himself and his mom. Beneath another tribute of her, he said: “Thank u god for giving me an angel.”

Thank u god for giving me an angel 🕊 for a mother 💖🙏🏽🌹💝 TWMA. pic.twitter.com/8WBcDTK1qG — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) October 25, 2021

Snoop then posted a video of himself listening to ‘Giving Love’ by The Voices Of East Harlem in a darkened room, with the broken heart emoji as a caption.

“Walk by faith not by sight,” he said in another post. “Smile snoopy that’s what U would say when it was time to take a picture.”

The “Lodi Dodi” rapper’s father, Vernell Varnado, also confirmed Tate’s passing, requesting prayers for the family. Throughout Snoop’s life, he praised his mother and attributed many of his good qualities to her and the church environment she raised him in.

Last week Snoop Dogg celebrated his 50th birthday by announcing ‘The Algorithm’, an “all-encompassing new project that features artists from the legendary Def Jam label’s past, present and future.”

“Big Subwoofer” by his rap supergroup Mount Westmore, which also features Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort released in celebration of Snoop’s 50th birthday.

The arrival of The Algorithm marks Snoop’s first record for Def Jam Recordings since being named the label’s Executive Creative Consultant in June 2021.

We are keeping Snoop Dogg family and loved ones in our thoughts at this time. Share your comments on social media with us.