It looks like the long-standing feud between Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen might be coming to an end. Garnett publicly acknowledged Allen by name in an Instagram post this week after the three of them along with Paul Pierce all made the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team. Allen reposted Garnett’s congratulatory message to his own Instagram page, and Garnett replied with a heart emoji.

WOAH!!! #Celtics fans… Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen may have finally made up after nearly a decade of feuding.



Next step is getting Ray at KG’s number retirement in Boston this season. pic.twitter.com/XcfDsztOCi — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) October 22, 2021

Garnett, Pierce, and Allen won an NBA title together in 2008 as part of the Celtics’ memorable “Big Three” era. But when Allen left to sign with the rival Miami Heat in 2012, Garnett never seemed to forgive him.

Garnett is known for holding on to the grudges but it appears time and being teammates on the 75th-anniversary team was enough to let it go.

