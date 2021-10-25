Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors are having some fun with the #NBA75 list. The NBA’s 75th-anniversary team actually had 76 players due to a tie, but not a single name read “Klay Thompson.”

Thompson was upset a bit, sharing displeasure online but when you have Draymond Green and Stephen Curry in the locker room jokes will flow and you will be ok.

Before practice, Thompson’s teammates hung a NO. 77 practice jersey in his locker, which Thompson took in stride.

“77!” Thompson said. “Best player of all time, baby!”

“You have to have humor with everything,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said to ESPN. “His teammates obviously got that done to have a laugh with him. But I think all these guys, they’re so competitive by nature, they wouldn’t have made it this far if they weren’t really competitive. And at some point, guys latch on to things to drive them. Klay has accomplished pretty much everything. He’s a multi-time champion, multi-time All-Star, one of the great 3-point shooters ever. He’s already competitive, but if that’s what it takes to make him more competitive, then we’ll take it.”