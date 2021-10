Zaire Wade was drafted to the NBA G-League over the weekend, landing on the Utah Jazz-affiliated The Stars. The achievement was celebrated in the Wade household as Zaire and his father, NBA legend Dwyane Wade, celebrated.

The celebration was continued by Zaire’s close family friend, LeBron James, who doubles as the young star’s Uncle.

“Proud of you nephew!!! Keep going and F the haters!! They ain’t [shit] anyway,” King James wrote on Instagram.

