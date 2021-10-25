The NBA may be bracing itself for another Donald Sterling situation.

Jordan Schultz of Boardroom reported Friday that the league is preparing for a massive story accusing Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver of racism, sexism, and sexual harassment.

Schultz added personal speculation that with enough evidence to support such claims, there could be a real chance that the NBA forcibly removes Sarver.

Chris Mannix of Yahoo! Sports added that the story is a pending piece from ESPN.

🚨 Breaking: The NBA is preparing for a massive story accusing #Suns owner Robert Sarver of racism, sexism and sexual harassment in a series of incidents, sources say. With enough evidence to support such claims, there’s a real chance the league would forcibly remove Sarver. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 22, 2021

The Suns, in response for what they say is a pending ESPN story, deny its contents. "Documentary evidence in our possession and eyewitness accounts directly contradict the reporter’s accusations," team says. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) October 22, 2021

Sarver purchased the Suns back in 2004 for a then-record $401 million. This the same owner who recently didn’t want to give a max extension to starting center Deandre Ayton after Phoenix’s NBA Finals berth last season.

The Suns released a statement in response to the anticipated report. They called the claims “completely baseless” and said that documentary evidence and eyewitness accounts would directly contradict those accusations.

If all of this is true, the NBA would want to get in front of this story as the season is now underway.

