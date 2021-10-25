As the NFL trade deadline approaches, so does the questions about Deshaun Watson landing in a new situation. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Sunday that there are several teams interested in trading for Watson. Among them are the Dolphins, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles. Rapoport also noted that Watson will likely remain eligible to play — as he is now — even if he is traded by the Houston Texans.

From @NFLGameDay: What's the latest on #Texans QB Deshaun Watson as the trade deadline looms? pic.twitter.com/i2CSsJpFoa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 24, 2021

The Texans have essentially placed Watson on paid leave. He has been a healthy scratch every week, and it is clear he will not play for the team in 2021. With Watson facing 22 sexual assault allegations, many wonder what exactly will the NFL do with Watson. Since the season has started, no word has come down from the league office.

The NFL is waiting for a grand jury to decide if Watson will be prosecuted for sexual assault. He has been sued by 22 women and 10 women have filed criminal complaints. Watson could face a suspension even if he’s not charged.

Houston Chronicle writer fired for remarks on Deshaun Watson accusers.

At this point, playing or not playing, Watson remains a hot commodity for several NFL teams looking for a franchise quarterback. Will he be selected before the trade deadline?

