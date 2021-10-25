Vin Diesel is continuing to honor his late longtime friend, fellow actor Paul Walker, by walking his daughter down the aisle.

Meadow Walker and Louis Thorton-Allen tied the knot earlier this month on a beach in the Dominican Republic.

Meadow says they couldn’t have imagined the intimate celebration to be any more perfect. She shared intimate photos of the wedding over the weekend.

Vin Diesel walks Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker at her wedding ❣ pic.twitter.com/xEH0XT8sXD — Sine Clips (@sineclips) October 23, 2021

In an interview with Vogue, the 22-year-old said, “We were all barefoot, dancing in the sand. To finish the night, there was a wonderful display of fireworks, and we lit lanterns into the picturesque night sky.”

Her father died nearly a decade ago in 2013, in a car crash, at age 40.

