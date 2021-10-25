Wale’s Folarin II is officially out wherever you decide to grab music and is proving to be one of the best projects of the year. After its release, Wale hit Rap Life Radio with Nadeska on Apple Music 1 and provided some details to the album.

Folarin, the mixtape, was released nearly a decade ago. Now, Wale believes the time for the sequel is right on time.

“Because it feels like I’m just, it’s a different sound of Folarin 1, but I feel like a little bit how I felt back then,” Wale said. “The hunger is there, you know what I’m saying. I mean, and I never wasn’t hungry, but I’m just saying it’s just hitting a little different now. I’m saying a lot of things with my chest out and I think you can hear in the way that I’m delivering some of the raps, I’m just talking to you. I’m not rapping at nobody, I’m just really talking to you, the listener.”

He also would go on to discuss his evolution as an artist.

“We evolve. We’re constantly evolving. Not to sound all like… But we just constantly evolve and if you really care about your craft, it’s going to constantly evolve. You’re going to constantly become a bigger critic of yourself and I think that whole idea manifests itself on this project. He’s in another form, you know what I mean. He’s leveled up, mentally, skill wise, storytelling wise, confidence on the microphone. That’s all there. You can see, you can hear it.”

You can hear Wale talk about the album, working with Chris Brown, J. Cole, and more on the full episode here.