True To The Game 3 will continue the love story of Quadir and Gena. IMANI Media Group has released the official trailer for the film, which is based on the New York Times bestseller by Teri Woods.

True To The Game 3 will open in theaters on Dec. 3 and stars Columbus Short, Vivica A. Fox, Erica Peeples, Niatia “Lil Mama” Kirkland, Kris Lofton, Jeremy Meeks, Iyana Halley, Darius McCrary, and Starletta DuPois.

In the third edition of the series, the plot picks up where the sequel left off.

Gena (Erica Peeples) awakes to find that her mysterious savior is actually Quadir (Columbus Short), whom she thought was dead. Before they can live happily ever after, Quadir gives Gena 72 hours to go back to Philly to check on Bria (Iyana Halley) and Gah Git (Starletta DuPois) and let them know of her plans. The stakes are at an all-time high as the streets are scorching hot with a pair of crooked cops; Detective Joe (Darius McCrary) and Detective Mike (Kinyumba Mutakabbir), who put the squeeze on any and everybody they can for their own motive, MONEY. Saleem (Jeremy Meeks) hasn’t been able to reach business associate Jerrell (played by Andra Fuller in True 1 & 2) when he finds out Jerrell’s brother, Terrell (Kris Lofton), has just been released from jail. Can Gena get out of town and make a new life for herself? Will Quadir risk it all and go back to Philly if he can’t reach Gena? Will Jerrell return, get the money and take out Quadir once and for all? Who will stay True to the Game?

You can see the trailer below.