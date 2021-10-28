Benny the Butcher has been hospitalized for a medical emergency. The Griselda rapper’s ailment is not covid related.

According to Complex, Benny was hospitalized due to asthma complications.

The Butcher was due on stage at Detroit’s Saint Andrew’s Hall but announced a cancellation and asked for fans to hold their tickets for a new show.

“Hang on to your tickets and we will notify all ticket holders of the new show date as soon as it is confirmed,” the post featured Benny in a hospital bed on the second image.

Benny The Butcher had to postpone his show in Detroit tonight because of a medical emergency



Prayers go out to Benny the Butcher.