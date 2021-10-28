San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray is collaborating with New Balance to change the way people view the 327 models.

The brand-new 327 “Heat Up” collection features the 327’s distinctive low-cut silhouette, exaggerated logo proportions, and rugged outsole pattern with a vivid, multi-colored design. Presented in a distinctive colorway, the 327 ‘Heat Up’ collection is set to launch on Wednesday, November 3, exclusively at Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, and Eastbay.

The term “heating up” is often associated with a ballplayer who is on fire. For Murray “heating up” applies to his homecoming heating up his hometown of Seattle, “heating up basketball courts” and his love for New Balance classic footwear.

“I’m excited to be a part of this campaign and bring more heat to New Balance models,” said Murray. “I love that Foot Locker Inc. brought my crew into this campaign and I can’t wait for the ‘Heat Up’ collection to launch and for my hometown to keep reppin New Balance like we have since we were kids. I hope when people are wearing these sneakers, they’re inspired to bring the heat to anything they are looking to accomplish.”

The New Balance 327 “Heat Up” collection will be available on November 3 in Men’s and Women’s sizes and retails at $100.