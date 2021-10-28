Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez return with three new singles and videos from episode two of their new ABC series Queens.

The stars of the new ABC hit series have released videos for “Belly Of The Bitch,” “Heart of Queens,” and “Wrecking Ball.”

Created by Zahir McGee, all the original music in “QUEENS,” is performed by the show’s stars at the direction of executive music producer Swizz Beatz. Tune in every Tuesday at 10/9C on ABC to see the full performances.

“Queens” follows a fractured girl group living in the shadows of their once prominent hip-hop dynasty. After their popularity skyrocketed with the success of their chart-topping single, “Nasty Girl,” they were once regarded as one of the greatest girl groups of their generation.