According to Louisville, Kentucky news affiliate WAVE 3 News, the FBI arrested ten members of EST Gee’s Everybody Shines Together Entertainment under an operation dubbed “Project Safe Neighborhoods”, in which authorities seized cocaine, guns, a stolen vehicle, and $160,000 in cash.

Although EST Gee, whose real name is George Stone, was not arrested, two of his business partners, Eric Mosley and Ricco Mosley, were arrested and are both facing 10 to 15 years in federal prison if convicted of the gun and drug-related charges.

“The gang members arrested last week have terrorized our communities for far too long, but they will be held accountable for their actions,” said FBI Louisville Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen. “To those gang members who continue to operate with a blatant disregard for your fellow citizens, know that we are working tirelessly to identify, investigate, and apprehend you and your associates.”

Those arrested in the bust are as listed:

Eric Mosley, 30, Zaman Taylor, 21, Khasi Jones, 28, Devonzo Summers, 24, Ricos Mosley, 33, Barry Reed, 20, Cedric Palmer, 25, Aerion Cook, 21, Dazaray Rice, 27, and Darrian Toogood, 24 were all arrested as part of the investigation.

The FBI worked with several other agencies including LMPD to make the bust.