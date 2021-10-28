A report from the New York Post has confirmed that disgraced ex-Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo has been criminally charged with misdemeanor sexual assault in regards to an alleged groping incident that occurred at the Executive Mansion in Albany last December.

If convicted, Cuomo would have to register as a sex offender in the State of New York.

A criminal compliant filed in the Albany City Court alleges that the 63-year-old former Governor “did intentionally, and for no legitimate purpose, forcibly place his hand under the blouse shirt of the victim…and onto her intimate body part. Specifically, the victims [sic] left breast for the purposes of degrading and satisfying his sexual desire.”

Advertisement

The victim’s name is omitted from the complaint, but the accusations are synonymous with those made by former aide Brittany Commisso. The complaint of forcible touching is a misdemeanor, but does carry a maximum one year jail sentence.

Albany County District Attorney David Soares opened a criminal investigation back in August after state Attorney General Letitia James talked about the groping incident on December 7, 2020 in detail, which included allegations from ten other women.

Less than a week later, the 33-year-old Commisso went public on CBS This Morning, claiming that Cuomo “put his hand up my blouse and cupped my breast over my bra” inside Albany’s Executive Mansion in December.

It’s unclear when the former governor will be arrested, booked and arraigned but a source briefed on the matter told The Post the arrest could happen next week.