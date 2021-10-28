Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has officially been charged with a misdemeanor sex complaint in Albany City Court. NBC confirms the charge that arrives two months after he resigned from office following accusations of sexual harassment by multiple women.

The details of the allegations in the charge were not immediately available as of Thursday (Oct. 28).

“As this is a sex crime, a redacted complaint will be available shortly,” said Lucian Chalfen, spokesman for the state courts system.

In August, a report issued by the State Attorney General’s office stated Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 current and former staffers. Cuomo would avoid impeachment by resigning. The report detailed multiple allegations of sexual harassment, and named the Cuomo administration a “hostile work environment,” and that Cuomo violated multiple federal and state laws. Following the report, President Joe Biden advised Cuomo to resign.

“I think he should resign,” Biden said. “I understand that the state Legislature may decide to impeach, I don’t know that for a fact. I haven’t read all that data.” Biden added that he had not read the report or spoken to Cuomo.

According to CNN, Attorney General Letitia James’ office found that Cuomo harassed current and former state employees, as well as a number of women outside of state government, James said, as the office released a lengthy report on the investigation. James said Tuesday that her investigation found that Cuomo engaged in “unwelcome and nonconsensual touching,” and made comments of a “suggestive” sexual nature. James said that the conduct created a “hostile work environment for women.”

After stating, “the facts are much different than what has been portrayed,” Cuomo would avoid impeachment by resigning.

“Cuomo is being held to account as he should be, including by being forced to answer a criminal charge,” said Mariann Wang, a lawyer for two of the women who have accused Cuomo of misconduct, Alyssa McGrath and Virginia Limmiatis, in a statement said. “We hope that all men who abuse their power by abusing women will see this and understand that there will be real consequences to their profoundly damaging behavior.”