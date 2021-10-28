Ye is facing a lawsuit from the state of California.

Court documents state that California filed a lawsuit against Kanye West for illegally delaying product shipments for his Yeezy apparel.

According to reports, the slow shipping out of the products violates California’s business code as companies are required to send purchased products within 30 days.

The civil complaint against West’s two La Palma-based companies was filed by L.A. County Dist. Atty. George Gascón, and the district attorneys of Alameda, Napa and Sonoma counties.

Reportedly the district attorneys complained that Ye’s businesses failed to give customers adequate delay notices on items than hadn’t shipped within 30 days. The notices are required by the state to detail the expected length of the delay and offer a refund upon request.

Among other claimed violations of the business code, the complaint also stated that Yeezy Apparel and Yeezy made untrue or misleading statements about their ability to “ship products within a certain timeframe, particularly where customers paid an additional charge for expedited shipping.”

Adidas, which backs the Yeezy brand, was not listed in the suit. It’s unclear what penalties Ye will face.

