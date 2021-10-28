R. Kelly’s Grammy victories will remain with his name. In September, Kells was found guilty on multiple racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Despite the conviction, The Chicago Sun-Times notes Recording Academy CEO, Harvey Mason Jr., has stated R. Kelly will keep his awards.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

“I think it’s something that we’re going to need to take a good hard look at, have a lot of conversations about, work through and make a decision,” Mason Jr. said. “But right now, I think it’s something that is going to take a little bit more consideration before we can really dictate or decide. My initial feeling is we’re probably not a business that we want to be in of taking people’s awards back after they’ve been given. But we’ll take a good look at it and see.”

R. Kelly won three Grammys, Best Male R&B Vocal Performance, Best R&B Song, and Best Song Written for a Movie Picture, Television or Visual Media, all for “I Believe I Can Fly,” in 1998.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, R. Kelly was placed on suicide watch following being convicted of federal sex crimes. The Chicago Tribune states that during a preliminary on Wednesday, Steve Greenberg, Kelly’s attorney told U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber that Kelly “was placed under suicide watch” after he was found guilty.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *