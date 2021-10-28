Rap legend and icon, Snoop Dogg, dropped by The Breakfast Club yesterday where they discussed everything from Snoop’s upcoming album, his Super Bowl performance with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, and even the recent passing of Snoop’s mother.

During their conversation, Snoop talked about his position as an executive creative and strategic consultant at Def Jam, and his adoration for the label as well. Snoop began to say how when he was signed to Death Row, their biggest competition at the time was Def Jam. Charlemagne tha God added that the west coast saved Def Jam, specifically Warren G. Snoop went on to say how his pen had something to do with saving the label as well.

“Like I said, my pen had something to do with that,” Snoop repeated. “We was trying to protect the homie from Suge Knight at the time, Suge was taking everything so we wanted to make sure Warren G had a dope record without him being able to get it, so we silently, me and Kurupt and a few others, went to work for Warren G to make sure that his record could be what it was.”

Snoop said that there was no animosity towards Warren G for signing to Def Jam instead of Death Row. In fact, Snoop said that “we all wanted to be on Def Jam…You gotta understand, Public Enemy, Slick Rick, LL Cool J, EPMD, you understand what I’m saying? This a foundation to Hip Hop for us.”

You can watch the full interview below.