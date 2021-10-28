Donald Trump is back in the streets. According to TMZ Sports, #45 will be on hand for Game 4 of the World Series.

Trump plans to be on hand when the Fall Classic shifts to Atlanta, GA, to catch the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves to compete for the biggest battle in baseball.

Sources confirmed Trump’s attendance and stated his family members would not join him. Trump is also not a guest of the MLB or their commissioner Rob Manfred.

Earlier this month, Trump fell “$400 million short” of the number to add him to the Forbes list of the richest people in the United States. The drop in money-making is due to the pandemic’s impact on his high-level properties. He is still valued at $2.5 billion. The top of the Forbes list includes Jeff Bezos at $201 billion, Elon Musk at $190.5 billion, and Mark Zuckerberg at $134.5 billion.