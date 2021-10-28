It is Jada Pinkett Smith’s turn to pull the curtain back on her marriage. Speaking on the latest episode of Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith detailed the hurdles necessary to keep up healthy sex life. The conversation was held with her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and another Hollywood A-lister in Gwyneth Paltrow.

During the episode, Pinkett-Smith revealed her and Will’s “uncomfortable” conversations, simply citing them as “hard.”

“I mean, the thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey,” Jada said. “We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old. That’s why the accountability part really hit for me, because I think you expect your partner to know [your needs], especially when it comes to sex. It’s like, ‘Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.’ That’s a huge pitfall.”

After Paltrow cosigned the sentiment, Jada would go further about making sure that communication is a two-way street.

“You tell me what you need. Tell me what you want, and on top of it, I know that I have to be accountable to do the same. I really try. It’s uncomfortable, but it’s deeply healthy, and I think around sex, because it’s something that we don’t talk about and there’s so much fantasy around it.”\

You can watch the full episode here.