Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes are set to star in a new seven-episode limited series titled True Story. The series will premiere globally on Netflix On Nov. 24.

The series tells the story of a tour stop in Kid’s (Hart) hometown of Philadelphia becomes a matter of life and death for one of the world’s most famous comedians when the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes) threaten to destroy everything he’s built.

The limited series will be Hart’s dramatic series debut, and he will serve as an executive producer. True Story is executive produced by Narcos and Narcos: Mexico showrunner Eric Newman, under his overall Television deal with Netflix. Caroline Currier from Grand Electric and Mike Stein and Tiffany Brown from Hartbeat Productions all serve as co-producers. Stephen Williams (Watchmen, Lost) will direct and executive produce the first three episodes. Hanelle Culpepper (Star Trek Picard, Kung Fu) will direct the final four episodes.

You can see the trailer below.