L.A. Leakers is the elite home of Hip-Hop freestyle. Just days after Big Sean came through and went crazy over a plethora of beats, it’s Big Latto’s turn.

Latto pulled up on Power 106 in Los Angeles and went to work over “Ain’t I” from Yung L.A.

Last month, Latto proved her bars, and a Mariah Carey sample is money. The southern superstar dropped a video for “Big Energy,” a radio-friendly track that is infused with Carey’s “Fantasy.” In the video, Latto is very specific on who she chooses to spend time with, opting for a man who hit the “Lattory” and closing with a dance breakdown in a field. You can see it below.

