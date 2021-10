Big Sean and Hit-Boy Connect for New EP ‘What You Expect’

Big Sean and Hit-Boy are back to business. The duo has teamed for the new EP, What You Expect.

The new release comes with a new video for “What a Life,” which you can see below.

The tag team of Big Sean and Hit-Boy stretches back as far as “Clique” dropped on the 2012 G.O.O.D. Music album and as recent as “Deep Reverence” from Sean’s 2020 album Detroit 2.

You can tap into their latest work below.