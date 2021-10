BJ the Chicago Kid is back for more. The Chicago soul singer releases another piece of “BJ Wednesdays” in the new single “6 Months.”

The new release details the beginning of a relationship, sung by BJ to his lover about how a love story begins sweet and beautiful but will eventually have a bumpy road. The new single is produced by Social House, who previously produced for Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, and more.

You can hear the new release below.

