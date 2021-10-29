According to a confirmed report from ABC News, New Jersey rap star Fetty Wap was arrested at Citi Field on federal drug charges just as the Rolling Loud Festival was set to begin this weekend.

Fetty, whose real name is Willie Maxwell Jr., along with five others, been charged with dealing heroin and fentanyl during the Rolling Loud Festival. Maxwell is set to be arraigned today(October 29) and more charges are expected to be handed down following the arrest.

TheSource.com will update the story with more details as they become available.

