Ewing Athletics has had a huge resurgence in the last couple years due in large part to shoe collaborations with venerated 1990s Hip-Hop acts like AZ, Cormega, Big L (RIP), Naughty By Nature, Onyx, Havoc, CNN, as well as more contemporary artists like Benny The Butcher, 2Chainz, Rick Ross, Sean Price (RIP), and David Banner. The brand even recently released a collaborative shoe and capsule clothing line with Nickelodeon’s classic animated series “Hey Arnold.”

However, today they are releasing a sneaker that may be the crown jewel of their new era offerings — the Ghostface 33 HI. This shoe commemorates the 25th Anniversary of Ghostdini’s debut album “Ironman.” The iconic cover of the LP features Ghost with fellow Wu-Tang Clan members Raekwon and Cappadonna clad in layers of Polo gear in a warehouse room full of Wallabee Clarks. Fittingly, the Ghostface 33 HI borrows it’s colorway from the trio’s vibrant wardrobe, and takes design cues from the skit on the album where Ghost and Rae discuss customized split color Wallys.

As if that wasn’t enough, Ewing Athletics will release a second shoe, the Ghostface 33 HI 2.0, in early 2022 to coincide with the vinyl re-release of “Ironman.”

The Ghostface 33 HI’s are available exclusively on EwingAthletics.com now. They are available in men’s sizes 5-16 and sell for $150 USD.