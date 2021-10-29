Before the NBA season started, the Brooklyn Nets were favorites to win the NBA Championship. However, with Kyrie Irving unable to play because of his refusal to get vaccinated, the Nets season is looking somewhat dismal.

Following their 103-96 loss against the Heat, Kevin Durant spoke to the press, admitting that Kyrie Irving’s absence is definitely taking its toll on the team, and it’s showing on the court.

“Yeah, we do miss Kyrie. We do,” Durant said.

“He’s a part of our team but for the most part we’ve been generating great shots, we’ve been getting into the paint. It’s just a matter of us knocking them down. I think it will come,” Durant added.

Despite the 2-3 start to their season, Durant has not slowed his game. He has averaged 29.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game on shooting splits of 54.8% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point line.

It is unclear when Irving will get back on the court or if he will even play this season. He has addressed in an Instagram Live broadcast that he is neither pro-vaccine or anti-vaccine, but asks people to respect his choice to not get vaccinated.

“The financial consequences, I know I do not want to even do that. But it is reality that in order to be in New York City, in order to be on a team, I have to be vaccinated. I chose to be unvaccinated, and that was my choice, and I would ask you all to just respect that choice” Kyrie stated.

Kyrie’s decision to not get vaccinated has inspired anti-vaxxers to a protest against vaccine protocols outside of Barclays Center, with some participants hopping barriers and charging the building’s doors.