Rolling Loud New York is underway. The Big Apple Edition of the world’s premier rap festival will take over Citi Field from Thursday to Saturday.

The festival is headlined by 50 Cent, J. Cole, and Travis Scott. The Source will bring you all the action from the festival’s three stages.

Airing simultaneously on YouTube, Twitch, and RollingLoud.com, the livestream will present over 60 live performances, host exclusive artist interviews, and offer sponsored giveaways, including a “Got Your Airtime” segment, in which fans who download the Airtime app will get the chance to interview their favorite artist. Hosted by Hakeem Rowe, Tallie Spencer, and Jacques Morel, the Rolling Loud New York livestream will air on each festival day (10/28-10/30) from 1pm ET to 10pm ET.

Additional performers during the event include Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Playboi Carti, Polo G, and Lil Durk, as well as a run of NYC stars past and present, including Bobby Shmurda, Joey Bada$$, A$AP Ferg, The Diplomats, Action Bronson, Young M.A., J.I., Sheck Wes, Sheff G, Sleepy Hallow, Bizzy Banks, and many more.

You can see the set list for all three days below.