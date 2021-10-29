SOURCE SPORTS: Lakers Get Roasted On Twitter After Blowing a 26 Point Halftime Lead To The Thunder

It hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows for the Los Angles Lakers to start this new NBA season. The Lakers faced the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road and got out to a big lead in the first half. They led by as many as 26 points, eventually taking a 72-56 lead into halftime. But the wheels came off the bus in the second half for the Lakers, as they were outscored by the Thunder 67-43 the rest of the way. The Thunder ended up winning the game by a 123-115 final for their first victory of the season.

The Lakers’ loss sent Twitter into a frenzy with jokes.

That’ll do it…Lakers with an embarrassing loss to the Thunder no other way to say it



Final: 123-115



Here’s a game recap: pic.twitter.com/PYvbhCZpwm — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) October 28, 2021

The Lakers were up 26 points on the (ranking) Thunder and ended up losing. pic.twitter.com/LHTl8e3lMx — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 28, 2021

“Alright Joe, now go and coach the Lakers to a lose against the Thunder” pic.twitter.com/RZzr0SAODW — 𝕯𝖗𝖊𝖜²⁴ 🎃(2-3) (@MambaSzn24) October 28, 2021

Lakers legend James Worthy even said that the loss might have been the worst that he had ever seen.

“this might be the worst Lakers loss ive seen.”



“send em back on the Greyhound”



James Worthy goes in on the Lakers to lead the postgame show after their embarrassing meltdown in OKC pic.twitter.com/3X6JUE4ubk — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 28, 2021

While the season is still young, the Lakers aren’t playing that well. There is still plenty of time to reverse course, but in the meantime, their losses are starting to be glaring.