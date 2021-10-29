It hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows for the Los Angles Lakers to start this new NBA season. The Lakers faced the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road and got out to a big lead in the first half. They led by as many as 26 points, eventually taking a 72-56 lead into halftime. But the wheels came off the bus in the second half for the Lakers, as they were outscored by the Thunder 67-43 the rest of the way. The Thunder ended up winning the game by a 123-115 final for their first victory of the season.
The Lakers’ loss sent Twitter into a frenzy with jokes.
Lakers legend James Worthy even said that the loss might have been the worst that he had ever seen.
While the season is still young, the Lakers aren’t playing that well. There is still plenty of time to reverse course, but in the meantime, their losses are starting to be glaring.