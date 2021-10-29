One of Doc Rivers’ former players thinks that Ben Simmons is being a real piece of crap.

Retired Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce appeared this week on fellow C’s legend Cedric Maxwell’s self-titled podcast for CLNS Media and touched on the Simmons situation in Philadelphia. Pierce played for Sixers coach Doc Rivers for several years, including on the Celtics’ 2008 title team.

“If Doc kicks you out of practice, that’s bad because I ain’t never seen that,” said Pierce. “I think I saw Doc kick a player out maybe once? Doc ain’t going to kick you out for nothing. You really have to be an a–hоle for Doc to kick you out because Doc’s one of the coolest coaches.”

Pierce is referring to the incident that occurred earlier this month in which Rivers sent Simmons home from practice for refusing to participate in a team drill. Simmons continues to sit out but is no longer being fined by the Sixers due to a CBA provision.

If anyone knows what it takes to win a championship under a Rivers lead team it’s Pierce. Simmons isn’t getting any sympathy from his teammates, so you know he wouldn’t get it from legends either.