Following the Astroworld festival announcement featuring Earth, Wind and Fire, SZA, and more, Travis Scott has revealed a weeklong run of events officially dubbed Astroworld Week.

Beginning next Tuesday, November 2 through the following Monday, November 8, Scott will play host to a number of events across his hometown of Houston, while raising awareness and funds in support of his nonprofit Cactus Jack Foundation.

The week will conclude with Astroworld festival. Over 100,000 fans from across the globe are slated to attend the third-year music festival, which returns to Scott’s hometown of Houston. The 2021 event features an expanded two-day format on Friday, November 5, and Saturday, November 6 due to overwhelming demand from fans.

A full run of events is available below.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 2

Cactus Jack x Nike via SNKRS Pass (Day 1)

Space Village (2408 Rice Boulevard, Houston, TX 77005)

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 3

Cactus Jack x Nike via SNKRS Pass (Day 2)

Space Village (2408 Rice Boulevard, Houston, TX 77005)



Cactus Jack Foundation’s Celebrity Golf Tournament, Presented by Nike Jordan Brand

Woodlands Country Club (100 Grand Fairway, The Woodlands, TX 77381)

Begins at 11 a.m.

Registration & luncheon begin at 11 a.m. followed by 9 Hole Shotgun (scramble format) at 12:30 p.m. as well as closing awards, games & cookout at 3 p.m.

Cactus Jack x Nike Jordan Brand Basketball Court

Sunnyside Community Center (3502 Bellfort Avenue, Houston, TX 77051)

Begins at 3 p.m.

Cactus Jack Foundation and Jordan Brand partner with the City of Houston to unveil a new outdoor court at Sunnyside Park and to offer a basketball clinic to seventy-five (75) fifth-graders from the historic Sunnyside community.

Cactus Jack Gardens

Young Elementary School (3555 Bellfort Avenue, Houston, TX 77051)

Begins at 10 a.m.

Cactus Jack Gardens initiative is a collaborative effort between Houston Independent School District (HISD), Cactus Jack Foundation, the City of Houston, and several community partners to introduce Houston-area students to learning opportunities related to agriculture, food and nutrition, entrepreneurship, and enhanced life skills development.

Cactus Jack Design Center x TX/RX Labs

TX/RX Labs (6501 Navigation Blvd, Houston, TX 77011)

Begins at 9:30 a.m.

Cactus Jack Design Center is an innovative hub and transformational youth center connecting high school students to educational resources, hands-on training, and mentorship that will unlock new pathways to career, college, and workforce opportunities in graphic and fashion design.

Includes press conference to support the launch of Cactus Jack x Parsons Design Ethos 101

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Cactus Jack Foundation Fall Classic Softball Game

Minute Maid Park (501 Crawford St, Houston, TX 77002)

Begins at 11 a.m.

Cactus Jack Foundation presents the inaugural Fall Classic Softball Game featuring an all-star lineup of athletes and entertainers in support of Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation and the City of Houston.

Gates open at 11 a.m. followed by a home run derby at 1 p.m and softball game at 2 p.m.

Tickets available via www.mlb.com/astros/tickets/cactus-jack

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5 & SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 6

Astroworld Festival 2021

NRG Park (One NRG Park in Houston, TX 77054)

Begins at Noon

Cactus Jack Foundation will have a tent and representatives onsite with information about the Foundation, including how to apply for both HBCU and Parsons scholarships and applications for volunteer opportunities.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 8

Astroworld Festival x A24 Present: RED ROCKET

Moonstruck Drive-In (100 Bringhurst Street, Houston, TX 77020)

Begins at 7:30 p.m.

A Texas Homecoming Movie Premiere with Travis Scott, Filmmaker Sean Baker, Actor Simon Rex & Cast

Red Rocket is the new film from writer-director Sean Baker (The Florida Project, Tangerine) starring Simon Rex in a magnetic, live-wire performance, Red Rocket is a darkly funny and humane portrait of a uniquely American hustler and a hometown that barely tolerates him. The film was shot in the Houston area (Texas City, Port Arthur). This will be the film’s Texas premiere.