Sevyn Streeter revisits her Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz Album to release a video lyric music video for the “Nasty Girl” single feat. BIA.

The new video is directed by Mazhane Rima-Fleurima, the visual features sultry dance sequences and an appearance from BIA.

Earlier this month, Sevyn delivered a stunning performance of “Nasty Girl” on MTV ‘Fresh Out Live,’ which you can see below.

