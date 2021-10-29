Bay Area hip-hop artist White Dave has dropped his new double album LOVE HURTS CASH RULES. The release is executive produced by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Ryan Coogler.

In addition, the album features a stellar collaboration with Grammy Award winner and Academy Award-nominated artist Raphael Saadiq.

“When I first talked to Raphael on the phone, I was blown away by how down to earth and wise he was,” said White Dave. “I was so hyped to just be choppin’ it up with him and had to let him know what a big fan I was and how much his work has impacted me as an artist. I’m really honored to have him as the only feature on the album and can’t wait for you guys to hear the track.”

Advertisement

Prior to the release of the album, White Dave collaborated with G-Eazy, Dame D.O.L.L.A. (Damian Lillard), and P-Lo on the track “About That Time,” which is featured on the soundtrack for Space Jam: A New Legacy. His music has also been featured in critically acclaimed films such as Black Panther (“Nervous”), Creed (“Intolerant”), and the official “Inspired Album” for Judas And The Black Messiah (“Appraise”).

The double album comes with the new video for “The Other Guys.”