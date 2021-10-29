Yung Miami Calls Out Lil Baby, 50 Cent & Diddy In Her Solo Debut ‘Rap Freaks’

Yung Miami calls out Lil Baby, 50 Cent and Diddy in her NSFW new video below.

Yung Miami is steaming things up on her latest single/video release, “Rap Freaks.” The new track arrives as the Miami rapper’s first solo debut. It follows up “Scrub Tha Ground” featuring a collaboration with QC Label mate Quavo which was released last weekend.

“Rap Freaks” sees Miami run through a series of hysterically wild, in-your-face rhymes as she calls out several male rappers that she wants to hit.

The tongue in cheek “Dreams”-esque offering is accompanied by an NSFW music video. In full BDSM black and red leather outfits Yung Miami is seen in a harness then later caged. Future, Money Bagg Yo, 50 Cent, and Diddy all have their images framed on the walls of what appears to be her sex dungeon.

One of the most hysterical lines of the song is when YM referenced her generous friend Diddy.

“I’m real pretty and siddity, took a jet to a private island on a date with Diddy. I like bad boys no h*e sh*t. Diddy let me put it in ya face like dem roaches. And put ya rich ass to sleep buenas noches.”

Not Yung Miami Told Moneybagg To Leave Ari At Home 😭🥴 — M E A H (@TameahMarie1) October 29, 2021

Yung Miami was tweakin on that song 😹😹😹😹 — Tre ひ (@twaviie) October 29, 2021

Watch the video below.

