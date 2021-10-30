New York City is currently going crazy as Rolling Loud NY 2021 has taken over Citi Field in Queens.

The opening days of Rolling Loud saw 50 Cent return home for a set that featured his many anthems. 50 Cent would run through “In Da Club,” “P.I.M.P,” and “21 Questions.” During his set, he brought out DaBaby marking his return to the Rolling Loud stage.

The day was full of amazing moments as earlier, Jack Harlow was joined by Lil Nas X for their No. 1 hit “Industry Baby,” sending the crowd into a frenzy. That same frenzy was present during Lil Uzi Vert’s set, bringing the crowd to a rage.

Not to be outdone, the ladies came strong as Rico Nasty commanded the stage and Young M.A. cemented her hometown hero status while on the stage.

You can peep images from Day 1 below.