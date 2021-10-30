BlocBoy JB is back, teaming with Tay Keith for their joint single “Day Day N Craig.” The new release is a homage to Ice Cube and Mike Epps’ iconic characters from Next Friday and Friday After Next.

The new release follows “Forgot About Bloc,” which sampled the classic single “Forgot About Dre,” by Dr. Dre. The new release is the second track from BlocBoy that salutes a notable figure, following “Bronny & Bron” that released in 2020 and was a salute to LeBron James and Bronny James.

You can listen to the new release below.

