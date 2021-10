Flo Milli has officially released her “Ice Baby” single following her COLORS performance.

The new track is produced by Brad!, brettonthebeat, and Slade, setting a scene for Milli to slide across with her bars. “Ice Baby” is a prelude to what is on the way from Milli, following a year that saw the release of her Ho, why is you here ? mixtape.

You can check out the release from the Alabama emcee below.

