Rapper/Producer Ice Cube left the Sony comedy Oh Hell No! losing out on a $9 million paycheck after refusing producers’ requests to get vaccinated.

The film, which is set to star Jack Black, is scheduled to start production in Hawaii in December.

The departure is the second film the actor has left since the start of the pandemic, withdrawing from a boxing film that had only shot a day of film before COVID-19 put a pause on Hollywood.

Ice Cube, whose real name is O’Shea Jackson, has been a vocal supporter of masking throughout the pandemic. During the height of the Delta variant wave in August, he donated 2,000 face masks to a college in Oklahoma. He also sold shirts encouraging mask-wearing in April 2020, shortly after the pandemic started.

As 0f 2021, Ice Cube’s net worth is estimated to be $160 million.