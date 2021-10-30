ICYMI: JAY-Z, Jadakiss, and Conway the Machine Team Together for New Song “King Kong Riddim”

Any rap fan knew it would only be so long before we had JAY-Z and Griselda on one track. With a third of the LOX joining it could only be better.

With The Harder They Fall receiving a soundtrack, Hov, Conway the Machine, and Jadakiss have linked for the new single “King Kong Riddim.”

The trio is sharp on the gritty single, which you can tap into below.

With his appearance on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy album, Chartdata notes JAY-Z is now one of two solo artists to have a Top 10 hit in four decades: 1990s, 2000s, 2010s, 2020s. The other artist to do so? Mariah Carey. Beyonce has also scored Top 10 singles in each decade, however, her 90s single came with Destiny’s Child.