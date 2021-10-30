Jeezy is one of the few rappers that can call on JAY-Z at any time for a verse and the bars would be on the way. TV One continues to promote their forthcoming episode of Uncensored with Jeezy and he revealed why Hov has his unwavering support.

“Me and Hov, mentally we was connected because even if we wasn’t doing music we would rock with each other in a sense because we both had old souls and we both came from the same struggle,” Jeezy said. “But the only thing is, his struggle started before mine and he started walking his path before me. So, I have to look at somebody like that how I would look at somebody in the hood who was already getting money before I was.”

As a part of showing love for his OG, Jeezy revealed while on tour with Hov, Jeezy’s team got locked up and he was alone. The Snowman stated JAY-Z would hold him down and even be down to fight when it was time.

“A lot of people don’t know, we done been in some fistfights and everything. Some things popped off in Vegas… I gotta say, Hov’s got hands, ’cause we was getting down. We was back to back. I hear his assistant say, ‘Jay, get in the car!’ and he was like ‘I ain’t leaving Jeezy!’ I was like, I rock with him.”

You can hear the story from Jeezy himself below.