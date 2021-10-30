Megan Thee Stallion has returned with a new album, Something For Thee Hotties. The release brings in infamous freestyles and never before heard singles.

Meg called the new album a gift that will “hold y’all over for the rest of the year.” This is Megan’s first drop of 2021, following the Gold-certified album Good News.

The new release is 20 tracks deep with one feature in Juicy J. Freestyles include the “Bless The Booth” and “Megan Monday” freestyles. You can tap into the full release below.

ALBUM TRACKLIST

1.Tuned In Freestyle

2. Megan Monday Freestyle

3.Trippy Skit Ft. Juicy J

4.South Side Forever Freestyle

5.Outta Town Freestyle

6.Megan’s Piano

7.Vickeelo and Dino BTW Skit

8.Eat It

9.All Of It

10.Warning

11.Kitty Kat

12.Tina Snow interlude

13.Gods Favorite

14.Let Me See it

15.Opposite Day

16.Freakend

17.Bae goals

18.Pipe Up

19.Bless The Booth Freestyle

20.Thot shit