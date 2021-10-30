Megan Thee Stallion has returned with a new album, Something For Thee Hotties. The release brings in infamous freestyles and never before heard singles.
Meg called the new album a gift that will “hold y’all over for the rest of the year.” This is Megan’s first drop of 2021, following the Gold-certified album Good News.
The new release is 20 tracks deep with one feature in Juicy J. Freestyles include the “Bless The Booth” and “Megan Monday” freestyles. You can tap into the full release below.
ALBUM TRACKLIST
1.Tuned In Freestyle
2. Megan Monday Freestyle
3.Trippy Skit Ft. Juicy J
4.South Side Forever Freestyle
5.Outta Town Freestyle
6.Megan’s Piano
7.Vickeelo and Dino BTW Skit
8.Eat It
9.All Of It
10.Warning
11.Kitty Kat
12.Tina Snow interlude
13.Gods Favorite
14.Let Me See it
15.Opposite Day
16.Freakend
17.Bae goals
18.Pipe Up
19.Bless The Booth Freestyle
20.Thot shit