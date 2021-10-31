The notorious former drug dealer 55-year-old Alberto ‘Alpo’ Martinez was shot and killed in Harlem. The shooting took place early Sunday morning, in a drive-by fashion. Police noted that Alpo was hit multiple times in the chest, with shots coming from the vehicle passing by on West 147th Street near Frederick Douglass Blvd, around 3:20 am.

Alpo was often reviled as a snitch who allegedly betrayed the street code to save himself, tarnishing his legacy in the streets.

The EMS attempted to rush him to the Harlem Hospital, but Alpo did not make it.

More news as it develops.

Advertisement