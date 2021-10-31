Recently released graphic video of the Kyle Rittenhouse shooting shows how tensions grew the night he shot and murdered two men. Footage of the Wisconsin riot. which started out as a Black Lives Protest, shows how armed men from other towns came to ‘protect their community’. Adding aggression while armed, many white men were seen joining the protest that led to gun fire.

Last week, the judge presiding over Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial declared the men that were murdered by Rittenhouse can not be labeled as victims. Rittenhouse shot three men during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin. The judge said the men who were shot can be labeled rioters, looters or arsonists if the teenager’s defense team has evidence to support the characterizations.

The decision was among the ground rules Kenosha County Judge Bruce E. Schroeder set Monday for the trial, which begins Nov. 1.

Rittenhouse, 18, was charged with homicide and attempted homicide after he fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz in Kenosha during protests that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer.

Watch the graphic video below.